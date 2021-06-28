Colorado Veterans Project host annual Freedom 4-Miller run

The Colorado Veterans Project has announced its annual Freedom 4-Miler Run, from Sunday, June 20 through Sunday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day.

Participants are invited to engage in a 1-mile “fun run” or 4-mile virtual run or walk, where all proceeds go directly to helping veterans and veteran-related organizations in Colorado. The family-friendly event encourages racers to showcase their best patriotic outfits in a virtual costume contest by tagging photos on social media with @Freedom4MilerVirtual or @ColoradoVeteransProject and using the hashtag #Freedom4MilerVirtual. Participants who share patriotic attire on social media may win a cash prize. A special award will be granted to the “Best Dressed Pup.”

In its fourth year, and for the second time as a virtual event, the annual Freedom 4-Miler Run raises funds for local veterans in need.

