It’s an annual event that Fox31 and Channel 2 have a part of for many years and although we’re not able to partake in this event together, there are ways you can still participate and help.

The Colorado Veterans Project is postpone this Memorial Day weekend until later this year. The event usually generates over 40Thousand dollars and collect over 50,000 pounds of food that are then donated to our local food banks.

This year, there is a greater need than ever with the impact of Covid-19. You can help by participating in the Memorial Day of Giving, which is all done virtually this year.

The link will go live Monday at 9am on Facebook and on the Colorado Veterans Project site. All the proceeds will help Veterans and their families.