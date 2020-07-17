Colorado unemployment rate rises to 10.5% in June, state says

DENVER (KDVR) — Ryan Gedney, Senior Economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), says Colorado’s unemployment rate slightly rose to 10.5% in June. Denver is just a bit higher at 11%.

According to the CDLE, they are getting 36,000 calls a week. In order to drive more activity to the website, they launched a virtual assistant tool on Thursday. The tool pops up when users go to CDLE’s unemployment page.

CDLE’s new virtual assistant tool

As of the last week of June, Colorado had the 34th lowest unemployment rate in the US. The federal pandemic compensation of $600 per week is set to expire on July 25.

CDLE reports having paid out $1.9 billion in pandemic unemployment assistance. The last payment will be made on July 25 and CDLE says they are reaching out to every claimant over the next few days.