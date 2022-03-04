DENVER (KDVR) — As war rages on in Eastern Europe between Russians and Ukrainians, a gaming body here in Colorado is doing what it can to show solidarity with the occupation-defying nation.

According to the Colorado Division of Gaming, they are planning to remove all Russian and Belarusian governing bodies, teams, players, leagues and events from its sports-betting catalog.

This means that any businesses that facilitate legalized betting will not be permitted to take bets on any Belarusian or Russian entities. The suspension is in effect at 5 p.m. on March 5 and is to last until further notice.

If you have any questions in regards to sports betting or want to learn more about the far-reaching suspensions, visit the Sports Betting Licenses website.

Other actions against Russians and Belarusians

This comes days after the two largest soccer governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, suspended Russia’s national team, along with all of their club teams, from participating in competitions sanctioned by either organization.

On Feb. 25, another local measure was taken by Coloradan officials to lessen Russian products’ presence in the state when Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order to look through current state contracts to see if there are any Russian state-owned companies currently doing business with Colorado.

The Belarusians and Russians competing in the Winter Paralympics in Beijing can only represent themselves as “neutral athletes.” However, with the conflict continuing to escalate in Ukraine, and more governing bodies making sanction-esque moves against nationals from both invading countries, it may not be unrealistic to assume Russian teams and athletes may be absent at future international sporting events.