Colorado to receive $288 million for hospitals to respond to COVID-19

Washington, D.C. (KDVR) – Colorado will receive over $288 million in support for Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), and Community Health Centers located in rural areas.
High-impact hospitals that have provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients prior to April 10 will also receive funding.
Rural healthcare providers in Colorado will be allotted $188 million of the funding.
This funding is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented strains on our healthcare facilities nationwide, both in urban and rural areas,” said Senator Gardner.
“Healthcare providers are on the frontlines of COVID-19, through both the direct care they are providing to patients as well as through the revenue losses caused by the need to cancel elective procedures.”
The grants include awards of:
- $188,591,539 for Critical Access Hospitals, Rural Health Clinics and Community Health Centers
- $99,545,171 for hospitals that have provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients