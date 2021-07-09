Colorado Tiny House Festival returns with more unique designs for alternative spaces

The Colorado Tiny House Festival, the largest tiny house and alternative living event in the

region, is returning for its fourth year on the sprawling grounds of the Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, Colo. on Sat., July 10 and Sun., July 11, 2021. The Festival will showcase more than 40 unique small living structures from tiny houses on wheels to container homes, skoolies, van conversions, unique recreational campers, teardrops, domes, and more.

The Colorado Tiny House Festival will blend the spirit of the tiny living movement with the most up-to-date

information on going tiny, simplifying your life, minimalistic living, and living greener. The more than 40 unique small living structures will be spread throughout the festival grounds and include an assortment of professional builds, DIY builds, and Camping Corner which specifically

showcases ways people can camp or “glamp” in style. Each structure features its own, one-of-a-kind floor plan, décor and remarkable use of space. Additionally, attendees will enjoy expert speaker presentations, hands-on workshops, a product and service marketplace, entertainment, food, drink, and more.

Festival dates and hours are as follows:

Sat., July 10, 2021 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun., July 11, 2021 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are priced as follows and good to use on either or both days of the event:

● Adults: $20 weekend of event or $15 in advance online at coloradotinyhousefestival.com/buy-ticket

● Children (12 and under): FREE