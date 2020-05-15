More than 125 local Colorado breweries are coming together to join as one force and creating Colorado Strong Pale Ale.

Colorado Strong Pale Ale is a benefit beer made with Colorado ingredients by Colorado Breweries to support the local supply chain, neighborhood breweries, and raise money for the Colorado Strong Fund, a joint initiative of the Colorado Brewers Guild and Left Hand Brewing Foundation, to provide aid in response to the impacts of Covid-19 across Colorado.



By purchasing a pint, crowler, or even a keg of Colorado Strong Pale Ale from any participating brewery you not only provide a charitable contribution, but help your favorite brewery make payroll, keep their business open, and most importantly, keep brewing delicious beers for years to come.

Over 100 breweries have already signed up for the program and are receiving ingredients from Colorado suppliers free of charge, and some versions of Colorado Strong are already available across the state!

Check www.coloradostrongbeer.org for a full listing of all participating breweries funds raised will be used to support healthcare, hospitality, service industry, and gig economy workers across Colorado.