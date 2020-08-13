Colorado State Patrol looking for information in Pueblo County hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 50 west of Avondale, Colorado near milepost 329 on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash involved two vehicles: a black 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle. The Cobalt, driven by an unknown man, turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the driver to be thrown into the windshield of the Cobalt.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Terry Jackson of Boone, was flown to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo with serious injuries, CSP said.

The state patrol is looking for the driver of the Cobalt, described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall, medium build, black hair and unshaven. A small to medium-sized white SUV may have given the driver a ride from the scene.

CSP asks anyone with information to call them at: 719-544-2424.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.