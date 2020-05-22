Colorado state park swim areas and beaches remain closed to protect public health

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife are reminding everyone that the swim and beach areas in the state parks will remain closed for Memorial Day weekend and until further notice due to COVID-19.
All park visitors are encouraged to follow outdoor recreation best practices and recommendations provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help prevent the community spread of the coronavirus.
Until further notice designated swim and beach areas remain closed to public use at the following state parks:
- Boyd Lake State Park
- Chatfield State Park
- Cherry Creek State Park
- Elkhead Reservoir State Park
- Highline Lake State Park
- James M. Robb – Island Acres
- John Martin Reservoir State Park
- Lake Pueblo State Park
- Lathrop State Park
- North Sterling State Park
- Ridgway State Park
- Stagecoach State Park
- Steamboat Lake State Park
“We want people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but to also do so safely,” Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie said. “We hope people enjoy and celebrate the holiday responsibly, following public health orders and leave no trace principles.”
CPW rangers will be present to regulate social distancing and monitor capacities at state parks for the holiday weekend. They may close other areas if they find overcrowding is posing a risk to public health.