Colorado state leaders introduce new partnership to save people money

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders announced a new Economic Mobility Partnership with the goal of saving people money.

The partnership will work together to increase enrollment for tax credits, including the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. One goal is to support financial literacy training and help Coloradans file their taxes.

The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Sen. Michael Bennet, AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith, and Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Jill Hunsaker Ryan.

