PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair will kick off its 150th season in Pueblo, beginning on Friday, August 26. The fairgrounds will be open to the public through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day).

“The fair only comes around once a year, and this time we’re really amping up the fun and attractions. Our 150th celebration includes amazing concerts, competitions, livestock shows, and food – everything we love about the State of Colorado!” said Scott Stoller, Colorado State Fair General Manager. “We cannot wait to see you all there!”

The sesquicentennial celebration will feature new events at the State Fair including; the USA Mullet Competition, the Colorado Proud Farm Trail, and a commemorative firework display on Labor Day. Classic events like the World Slopper Eating Championship, the Governor’s Plate competition, and Fiesta Day, will also make a return at this year’s celebration.

Event-goers can also enjoy several musical performances including; Stone Temple Pilots, the Randy Rogers Band, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, T.I. and many more. There will also be free concerts held during the Fair including; Firefall, ZZ-3 (a ZZ Top tribute band), and several more.

Those who attend the State Fair can also enjoy free attractions like the Great American Petting Farm, a 150-ton sand sculpture, and The Power of Horses exhibit from History Colorado.

The fairgrounds will be open to the public Monday through Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests who purchase tickets prior to August 26, can save on their tickets, and discounts will also be available for several days at the Fair.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the State Fair, you can find more information here. You can also call (719) 561-8484 for additional questions.