Colorado Springs woman convicted in 2011 dragging death granted parole

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirms Detra Farries, who was convicted in 2011 for the dragging death of a Colorado Springs tow truck driver, has been granted early release from prison.

Farries, was convicted in 2012 of reckless manslaughter and six other counts for the death of Allen Lew Rose. Rose was dragged over a mile after he became ensnared by a tow cable left dangling from Farries’ vehicle.

She is still in custody at the Denver Womens Correctional Facility. Farries will have a 5-year parole requirement. She will be released in June, according to the Department of Corrections.

“We don’t agree with this decision,” 4th Judicial Attorney’s Office Director of Communications Howard Black said. “This was a horrific and tragic event in which a family lost their father and their husband.”

This is at least the fourth time Farries has applied for early release. Her mandatory release date is set for November 2028.