Colorado Springs teens, Kayla Anderson and Carter Gonzalez skied 100,000 vertical feet in one day in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! They completed this challenge last Friday (Feb. 25th) and are asked the community to support their efforts.

With the support from the community, Kayla and Carter have raised nearly over $10,000 towards their goal.

Ultimately, they rode 47 lifts & skied 101,302 vertical feet in just 8.5 hours!