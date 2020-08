DENVER (KDVR) -- As many attended this year's event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Chicano day of action, it was more about recognizing the current issues happening in Denver and around the country.

"Recognizing those communities in Denver and nationwide, we're working on police reform. On helping police officers and police departments to be more responsive to the mental health and the needs and help to serve and protect us," Arturo Jimenez, immigration attorney and author, said. "Working in conjunction with them and everyone else who is trying to keep the community safe during this historic time."