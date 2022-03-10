DENVER (KDVR) — The two-day snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on some Colorado ski areas has come and gone, and now it’s time to break down the snow totals.

Steamboat Springs saw the highest total of the ski resorts, with the two-day total measuring 21 inches. Telluride was close behind with 14 inches of fresh powder.

Monarch, Silverton and Snowmass all saw at least 10 inches of new snow.

Colorado ski area 48-hour snow totals

Steamboat Springs: 21 inches

21 inches Telluride: 14 inches

14 inches Snowmass: 11 inches

11 inches Silverton: 10 inches

10 inches Monarch: 10 inches

10 inches Copper: 8 inches

Colorado always welcomes moisture and mountain snow with open arms to help drought conditions and improve snowpack. The recent storm helped boost Colorado’s snowpack up to 98% of average.

The Colorado, Gunnison and San Juan River Basins are all at or above 100% of average.

Another round of snow will move into the mountains next Wednesday and Thursday.