Colorado sees record early voting turnout

DENVER (KDVR) — Less than a week since ballots started being mailed out in Colorado, the state is already seeing record turnout.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold said 24 times more people have voted so far this year than during the same point during the 2016 General Election.

Counties around the state are seeing thousands of people getting their votes in early. State leaders are reminding everyone that no matter how you choose to vote, you will be safe.

“Over the past decade, Colorado has been and is a national model for how to hold safe, secure and reliable and efficient elections,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a press conference this weekend.

State leaders say Coloradans are playing a key role in keeping things that way.

“For the General Election, a record-setting number have signed up to serve as election judges to ensure our elections are safe and secure,” said the state’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis.

The more than 6,000 people who applied to be election judges this year aren’t the only ones breaking records.

“I want to report that already 300,795 Coloradans have cast a ballot as of yesterday,” Griswold said Thursday morning.

Colorado is seeing earlier turnout from some groups more than others. Griswold’s office is reporting that of the more than 300,000 ballots already cast, around 139,000 came from Democratic voters, more than 100,000 came from unaffiliated voters and about 58,000 came from Republican voters.

A spokesman for the state’s Republican party said it’s still pretty early in the process but experts say Colorado’s numbers are a part of a bigger picture nationally.

“This is a pattern we are seeing across other states as well — that Democrats in particular are very motivated to turnout but they are also very motivated to either vote by mail or vote early. There is a good deal of enthusiasm among Republicans as well. They are more interested in voting close to or on Election Day,” said Seth Masket, director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver.

Jefferson and Arapahoe counties are leading the way in the metro area. Each of those counties is reporting more than 40,000 ballots returned so far.