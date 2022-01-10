Colorado school districts start new plans to help with staff shortages during COVID

​Denver (KDVR) — As COVID cases rise, leaders at Denver Public Schools say they are taking a class by class, school by school approach to see if any moves to remote learning are necessary.

Right now, there is no plan to make a district-wide shift.

​Schools across the area are feeling the COVID punch. With sick staff members and substitute shortages, some are struggling to stay open.

“They are short staffed as far as teachers,” said Kebra Miller. She has a child and grandchildren in DPS schools.

“Last week for example, they were remote for one day. So it was like a day-by-day kind of situation,” Miller said.

DPS Spokesperson, Scott Pribble, says on Monday eight schools in the district transitioned to remote learning or partial remote learning.

“The school leader will take a look at their potential absences for their staff and figure out what they can safely cover and what they can’t and then they may transition just a classroom or a grade level or sometimes the entire building to remote learning for a day or two or even a week,” Pribble explained,.

But there is a new plan in place aimed at keeping kids in the classroom. Now everyone in Central Administration will be going into schools one day a week to help fill the gaps.

“So people who are former teachers, such as myself, have the opportunity to be a teacher, as a guest teacher for a day to help alleviate that, and try to keep the school open. Those who do not have that certification can act as paras or in the office or doing things like that,” Pribble said.

The plan goes all the way to the top. On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero helped in a classroom at Traylor Academy.

Other districts like the Cherry Creek School District implemented similar plans.