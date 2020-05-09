Colorado Restaurant Response works to feed employees and other populations in need during COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of restaurants have been working together to feed restaurant employees during this pandemic in addition to those who rely on meal delivery services.

“We made a commitment that we were going to feed them [employees] one meal a day,” General Manager of Morin, Kevin Burke said.

Burke says the creation of a group called the Colorado Restaurant Response is comprised Culinary Creative, Sage Hospitality, Mercantile Dining and Provisions, Rioja and Stanley Beer Hall.

“We went from making 300 meals a day to 4,000 meals a week,” Burke said.

The Restaurant Response prepared meals for nonprofits to deliver to those who may have trouble getting out of their homes. Meals are paid for through fundraising.

“We recognized there was going to be a big gap in what was available to them,” Burke said. “We got with other restaurants to troubleshoot this and get food into the pipeline for them.”

Employees at Morin say they have received a lot of support from their employer.

“They’ve been feeding every single family of every single employee since March 25,” former server Nicole Garcia said. “It was a really big load off my entire household.”

The Colorado Response plans to continuing preparing meals through at least May.

“When you work in this industry, really at the center you have this desire to take care of people,” Burke said.