Colorado residents have lost over $8.5M to Covid-19 scams

In total, Americans have lost over $480 million to fraud related to Covid-19. The most common scams? Fraud related to online shopping, with a rise in medical treatment scams.

Colorado consumers have lost over $8,510,000 to Covid-19 fraud since the start of the pandemic with a median fraud loss of $374, according to a study by The Ascent, a Motley Fool service.

Jack Caporal with The Ascent by The Motley Fool shares some tips on how to protect yourself from scams such as medical treatment and device scams and why it’s important to ignore those calls and texts from unknown numbers.

Another tip is to always use credit cards for online shopping since it’s your first line of defense against theft.