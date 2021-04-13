Colorado receives additional FEMA funds for 2013 flood recovery

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved of an additional $773,036 to reimburse Boulder County for flood recovery. Boulder was one of the hardest hit areas during the floods of 2013.

The money provided by FEMA will reimburse the work that has been done on Old South St. Vrain Road and the bridge over South St. Vrain Creek. FEMA has previously provided $1.1 million in funds toward the $2.5 million South St. Vrain Creek project.

“This additional funding for Boulder County is the result of ongoing communication and partnership from all levels of government”” said FEMA Region 8 Acting Administrator, Nancy Dragani.

Additional funding is a result of project review guidance under the Disaster Recovery and Reform Act.

More information on FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.