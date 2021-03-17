DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has received additional funds from The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fight COVID-19.

The latest $14.3 million of relief received on Wednesday was given to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The division is set to utilize $7.8 million of the funds provided to contract services for expanding St. Mary Corwin Medical Center, which is assisting COVID-19 patients.

Another $4.6 million will be used by the Colorado Divison of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide materials for emergency medical care, sanitation services and staff.

The last of the funding, $1.9 million, will be applied to expand St. Anthony North Health Campus’ second and third floors. The expansion will accommodate COVID-19 patients and serve as a Alternate Care Site.

On March 9, $46.8 million was also provided to the City and County of Denver by FEMA to assist with emergency isolation and quarantine shelters in response to COVID-19.

In total, Colorado has received more than $401 million in Public Assistance funding from FEMA in the battle against COVID-19.

FEMA assistance has been available since a major disaster declaration was issued in March of last year.