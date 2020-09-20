Colorado RBG supporters organize vigils along Front Range, Rockies pay respect

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has hit America hard. For Colorado, supporters posted on social media around the Front Range and the Rockies showed tribute before Saturday night’s game.

A group of her supporters from the Boulder County Democratic Party posted: “Join us today to celebrate the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll hear from a few speakers about Justice Ginsburg’s impact on their lives and our nation, before we share in a moment of silence.”

The Boulder event is located at Boulder Bandshell on Canyon Boulevard at 7 p.m. FOX31 will be there to cover the memorial.

A group in Fort Collins is hosting a ‘Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ at 7 p.m. in Civic Center Park. Over 450 people responded to the event. COVID-19 restrictions are reminded to those attending.

Two other events were posted for Aurora at the Tallyn’s Reach Library and Broomfield at the Broomfield Combined Courts with not much response.

In a fan-less Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies paid respect to the Supreme Court Justice before the game on Saturday night.

In memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/np7Dvwn9nC — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 20, 2020