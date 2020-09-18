Colorado Rapids to allow fans with limited capacity for season start in fall

COMMERCE CITY, CO – JULY 15: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang #14 of Arsenal watches as Lalas Abubakar #6 of Colorado Rapids attempts a pass during the second half at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on July 15, 2019 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Get your kicks and headers in live at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this fall! The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approved the request to allow fans when the Colorado Rapids return for phase 2 of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season this fall.

The schedule has not been released yet, but when games resume there will be a maximum of 1,165 fans allowed at the park. That is approximately 6% capacity.

Groups no larger than 175 people will be allowed to use designated entrances and exits, be seated together in a defined section, and have access to services such as concessions and restrooms for that seating area.

The CDPHE commended the Rapids for their effort put forth the request and said it will pilot the approach with a limited number of outdoor venues and study the impact closely to determine future steps in policy.