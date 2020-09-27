Colorado Rapids game postponed to later date, 4 positive COVID-19 tests

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Rapids home game at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday has been postponed, Major League Soccer (MLS) officials announced on Saturday.

The decision was made after three staff members and one player tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The statement on the Rapids’ site says: “Following the initial tests results, the Rapids immediately suspended training and all players and team staff went into self-isolation while additional testing and extensive contact tracing took place, among other health and safety protocols. No additional positive results for players or staff were received following additional rounds of testing.”