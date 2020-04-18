Colorado public schools to offer free SAT tests this fall

The nonprofit group that administers the SAT will assign an adversity score to each student who takes the test to reflect their social and economic backgrounds, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) is working with the College Board to offer 12th graders the chance to take the SAT test for free on an undetermined school day this fall.

Gov. Polis’ executive order to suspend the 2019-20 school year postponed the administration of the standardized test this spring. The SAT is crucial for post-secondary institutions to determine acceptance of students as well as offer scholarships.

“It’s important for many of our students and their families to know the state is still planning to provide them with an opportunity to take the test for free on a school day,” Katy Anthes, Colorado’s education commissioner, said.

“Preserving continuity in the assessment expectations and experiences is especially important now as Colorado high school students navigate the many changes brought about by the national emergency.”

The CDE will offer vouchers to those students unable to take the test on the determined school day in order to participate on the national Saturday testing day instead.