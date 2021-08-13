Colorado produce are in season

August is the best time of the year for local produce in Colorado and your local King Soopers carries them all, from sweet Olathe corn, to Palisade peaches and of course Rock Ford Cantaloupes.

Chef Emma Nemechek from Sweetened Patisserie shares some simple recipes using what’s currently in season.

Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn Ribs

Ingredients:

2 ears of Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn 1 Tbsp sunflower oil or any oil ½ tsp salt ¼ tsp pepper ¼ tsp smoked paprika ¼ tsp garlic powder 1 lime Parsley rough-chopped, as needed 1 cup mayonnaise or butter 1 tsp chili powder ½ cup grated cheese

Instructions:

Stand the corn vertically and chop into halves, then chop the halves into quarters. Mix the oil, salt, pepper, smoked paprika and garlic powder. Brush it over the chopped corn. Cook the corn ribs using air fryer at 375F 12-15 minutes. Corn will be crispier the longer it is cooked. Optionally, you can bake it in the oven 375F 25-30 minutes. Combine mayonnaise and chili powder. Optionally, make a compound butter using butter and chopped parsley. Drizzle cooked corn ribs with chili mayo (or serve parsley butter on the side), sprinkle the parsley and grated cheese and serve with sliced limes.

Chopped Salad Stuffed Tomatoes

Ingredients:

2 Large ripe tomatoes 1 cup Palisade peaches, diced small 1 cup Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, diced small 1 cup cucumber, diced small 1 tbsp lemon juice ½ tsp salt ¼ tsp pepper ½ cup chopped crispy bacon ¼ cup shredded basil

Instructions:

Slice the tops of the tomatoes and remove ribs and seeds. Combine peaches, cantaloupe, cucumber, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl and let stand for 10-15 minutes. Fill tomatoes with the mixture and garnish with basil and chopped crispy bacon. Serve immediately.