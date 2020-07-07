Colorado Prairie Music Festival approved in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Lincoln County received approval to host the 2020 Colorado Prairie Music Festival on August 8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The venue is located in Hugo, Colo., which is about an hour and 45 minutes southeast of Denver. Country music star Aaron Watson will be headlining the music festival.

Attendees will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver and are encouraged to abide by these rules:

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice proper hand hygiene

3. Practice Social Distancing

4. By attending the event you absolve the Colorado Prairie Music Arts and Music Council, it’s board, volunteers and staff of any liability should you contract COVID-19.

According to the event website, the festival includes a free CPRA rodeo, trade show, unique vendors, concessions and children’s activities including bounce houses and obstacle courses.