WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man says he was wrongly arrested and lost his job after he was falsely accused of child exploitation by the founder of the Colorado Ped Patrol.

27-year-old Juleon Duran filed a lawsuit Friday in Jefferson County District Court against Thomas Fellows.

Duran’s lawsuit states he was a former supporter of the Colorado Ped Patrol and had even donated money to support the organization as far back as 2015.

The Colorado Ped Patrol claims to align itself with law enforcement by exposing would-be pedophiles during online livestreams of “predator catches.”

The Problem Solvers reported on Fellows’ false representations of being a non-profit organization last year after FOX31 exposed that Fellows solicited donations as a non-profit without properly registering with the state.

Duran’s lawsuit states he asked for a “tax-deductible receipt for his donations to Defendant Colorado Ped Patrol Inc., but Defendants refused to provide documentation of its charitable solicitations.”

Duran claimed he commented during one of Tommy’s livestream fundraisers about the failure of the Colorado Ped Patrol to comply with laws governing nonprofit corporations and charitable organizations.

Later, Duran’s lawsuit said he believed he was targeted as the subject of the Colorado Ped Patrol’s “capture” video because of his public comments about its noncompliance.

In 2023, Duran began talking with two adults, a male and female couple, through an adult dating website.

The website’s terms and conditions state anyone using the site is assumed to be 18 years old or older and access requires a paid account and live age verification.

The civil complaint states on July 1, Duran met the couple at a hotel in Aurora, Colorado.

The couple allegedly told Duran they wanted to meet at their new apartment in Westminster and would invite another female friend.

On Aug. 25, Duran arrived at the apartment and was confronted by Thomas Fellows, who began filming him with his cell phone and a GoPro camera.

The lawsuit states Fellows asked Duran how old the girl was that he was meeting, to which Duran said 18 and began “to show Defendant Fellows the message on the website where the person said she was over 18, but Defendant Fellows asked more questions and interrupted him….accusing Plaintiff of luring underage girls for sexual exploitation.”

The lawsuit states Duran has a disability that includes “An impaired ability to interact with others while under stress and understand social situations and cues” and was unsure how to end the conversation without providing the answers that Fellows wanted.

Westminster Police soon arrived and arrested Duran while Fellows filmed.

“Fellow’s evidence contained explicit text messages, allegedly sent between Plaintiff and an underage girl, but used a name and phone number that does not belong to Plaintiff,” Duran’s lawsuit contends. “Plaintiff was not charged with a crime and was immediately released from police custody.”

Nonetheless, the complaint states, Fellows posted the video of the confrontation and arrest on the social media pages of Colorado Ped Patrol, which have thousands of views, likes and comments.

As a result, the lawsuit says, Duran was fired from his job at Cabela’s in Lone Tree on Oct. 9 “Because of the public accusations of child exploitation and Plaintiff’s arrest on August 25, 2023.”

On Nov. 9, Duran received a text message from an unknown phone number that read:

I just seen you walk into a hotel room I’m surprised the police didn’t put you in

jail if you ever think about going after or letting anyone know what we did I will

find out and I will make sure you doing tarnish the good work of Thomas Fellows

and his great organization of cpp.

Duran’s lawsuit states he is afraid of Fellows and his followers, who Duran says are stalking him and would not hesitate to hurt him or his family because of the video.