DENVER (KDVR) — At the corner of 13th and Xenia in Denver Saturday, the line stretched nearly to the end of the block.

Parents lined up for free backpacks, notebooks and binders as part of a giveaway by the Denver Police Foundation and Kroenke Sports.

The need for supplies is greater than ever this year, with surveys showing parents will need to spend roughly 8% more than last year.

“This was very helpful for me because I have five kids and it’s very expensive,” said Precious Conley. “I know I probably wasn’t going to make everything on the school list.”

The annual survey from Deloitte shows parents will spend an average of $661 per student, that’s up 8% from last year and up 27% since 2019.

“Inflation is hitting everybody, so this is just a chance for us to take a little bit of that stress off of the families and give back, and make sure these kids start the year off right,” said Latrisha Guss.

Guss is a technician with Denver Police and helped pass out backpacks filled with supplies.

“It’s sticker shock right now,” said Guss. “Right now, with everything being as expensive as it is, it’s just really important that we can come out and serve our community in this way.”