Colorado officials reach settlement over at-risk inmates



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Court records say Colorado prison officials have reached a tentative agreement in a lawsuit over its treatment of prisoners who are at risk of developing severe symptoms if infected with the coronavirus.

The Colorado chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sought a lawsuit in May against the Colorado Department of Corrections, who the ACLU says enacted inadequate measures to protect vulnerable inmates. The details of the settlement were not made public.

The Gazette reports the local chapter of the ACLU had previously asked prison officials to prioritize vulnerable inmates for possible release and to keep vulnerable inmates distanced when release isn’t possible.