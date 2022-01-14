Colorado nursing home COVID cases spike, deaths still low

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo, Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to protect patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID is once again spreading through Colorado nursing homes. But omicron, the variant that seems to be a driving force behind the spike in new virus cases, could be keeping deaths low due to its milder symptoms.

Colorado’s nursing homes are seeing the same wave of cases battering the rest of the state. In the week ending Jan. 9, there were 338 cases, which is the highest number since the wave during the fall of 2020 and winter of 2021.

Deaths, however, have not gone up at all.

There were eight deaths among COVID-positive nursing home residents in the same week. On average, this is still on par with the number of Colorado nursing home resident deaths back through September.

Deaths data does typically lag several weeks behind case and hospitalizations data. Statewide, deaths have also been going down as cases and hospitalizations go up.