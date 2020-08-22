Colorado non-profit suffers setback on proposed regulated homeless camps

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Village Collaborative has been working on setting several Safe Outdoor Spaces, which would be more regulated, hygienic camps for those experiencing homelessness.

The camps would have showers and running water—among other things. They had hoped to open the first site by July, but experienced a series of setbacks.

“We have looked at about 87 sites, and we still have yet to come to a shortened list,” said Safe Outdoor Spaces manager Cuica Montoya.

Montoya says CVC initially named the Denver Coliseum as a potential site, but they put that on pause—indefinitely—after receiving community feedback.

The saturation of homelessness services in that particular neighborhood had increased almost tenfold with the implementation of the auxiliary shelters. “So there was about 1,000 people, nightly, in the Globeville neighborhood, when both the National Western and the Coliseum were activated,” said Montoya.

“We realized there was a major piece we weren’t considering, which was the racial equity and inclusion per the community that were going in, all the way around to the folks that we’re serving.”

Montoya tells Fox31 she also wasn’t confident the site would get the city votes needed to move forward.

“The importance of having this first site start and be opened up, so that we can move on to sites 2 and 3—we didn’t want a potential derail of the whole project, based on a negative outcome with city council.”

Montoya says it’s been very difficult to witness recent homeless sweeps around Denver, having experienced homelessness in the past.

“It really, really hurts,” said Montoya. “We can’t keep doing this. We are moving forward with the very strong intent that we need this up ASAP.”

Along with city council approval on any city-owned sites, they need the green light from the neighborhood, too.

“I’m not saying that every neighborhood that we would go in would follow the ‘not in my backyard,’ but we have been running more into that than we thought we would have.”

Denver Rescue still has room at its shelter, but staff already voiced concerns about filling up, under a reduced COVID-related max capacity.

“There is still some capacity, but we’re going to push up against that pretty fast,” said Denver Rescue Mission President, CEO Brad Meuli.

Meuli says some people simply don’t want to stay at a shelter.

“One of the recent ones they did, the city brought a bus down and said anybody who wants to get on the bus can go to the National Western [Complex] and get a bed. And they had one person get on the bus. So I think this is about wanting the freedom to be outside,” he told Fox31.

Montoya says they’re also looking at private sites, as an alternative, but the price would have to be right.

A city-owned site would cost Colorado Village Collaborative little to nothing to obtain.

“With private sites, we’re not saying, ‘hey, lease us this land for free.’ But we’re also a community organization and don’t want to spend the majority of our budget on rent. We really do need to provide these basic services—running water, hand washing stations, restrooms, shower, laundry.”

Montoya is encouraging community members and land owners to submit ideas for any potential future SOS sites.

Site requirements include:

-Willing land owner

-25,000 sq/ft +

-Within 1/4 mile of transit

-No flooding or environmental concerns

-In City and County of Denver

-Little to no cost to lease