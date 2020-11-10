Colorado Natives Produces a New Amazon Prime Comedy Special

A new comedy special “Shelf Life” starring Gianmarco Soresi is now streaming on Amazon Prime, and the producer and director of the show is from Colorado.

The film is directed by three-time Emmy® Award winner Andy Buck (from Thornton, CO) and executive produced by Emmy® Award winner Jacklyn Thrapp (from Arvada, CO) with producer Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand. The stand-up comedy special also features behind-the-scenes documentary-style footage that chronicles Soresi’s journey doing live comedy in NYC during the unpredictable and ever-changing world of Covid-19.

Shelf Life focuses on New York’s stand-up comedy scene during the coronavirus

pandemic with Gianmarco Soresi.