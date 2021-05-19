Colorado native author of new novel The Vanlife Murders

Taylor Cluster a Colorado native started RV life in 2019 before Covid hit, then when it did, she hunkered down to write a mystery novel about the popular subculture known as vanlife.

Although her story, Vanlife Murders follows a much different aspect of vanlife than the recent Oscar winner, Nomandland, her book goes into the role of social media influencers and the fans and trolls that follow them.

Since 2019, Taylor traveled to 43 US states and some of Canada in her RV with her fiancee Scott, their cat and golden retriever.

