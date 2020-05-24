Colorado National Guard helicopter flyover in honor of those remembered on Memorial Day

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado National Guard will carry out a Memorial Day helicopter flyover of the state on May 25. The purpose is to salute Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom and healthcare workers and first responders, especially those supporting our veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at noon. The flight pattern is scheduled to cover Parker Cemetery, Parker, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Red Rocks, Morrison, Golden, Eagle County, Rifle, Grand Junction, Montrose and Silverton.

“We are really excited that U.S. Army leadership has allowed us to focus some of our training hours to thank our veterans and the healthcare workers and first responders caring for them during these difficult times,” State Army Aviation Officer U.S. Army Col. William Gentle said.

“This Memorial Day is unique but no less important than any other in our nation’s history. We must never forget those who have sacrificed so much to keep this great nation free.”

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:

Route 1

08:30 am – Buckley AFB

08:45 am – Centennial Airport, Centennial

10:00 am – J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker

10:10 am – Highlands Ranch

10:15am – Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood

10:20am – Arvada

10:15am – Thornton

10:35am – Denver

10:45am – Centennial Airport

Route 2

10:55am – Centennial Airport

11:30am – Colorado Springs

12:00pm – Buckley AFB

Route 3

09:00am – HAATS

09:25am – Rifle

09:50am – Grand Junction

10:15am – Montrose/ Fuel

11:30am – Depart Montrose

12:00pm – Silverton

12:25pm – Gunnision

01:00pm – HAATS