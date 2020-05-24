Colorado National Guard helicopter flyover in honor of those remembered on Memorial Day

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado National Guard will carry out a Memorial Day helicopter flyover of the state on May 25. The purpose is to salute Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom and healthcare workers and first responders, especially those supporting our veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flyover will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at noon. The flight pattern is scheduled to cover Parker Cemetery, Parker, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Red Rocks, Morrison, Golden, Eagle County, Rifle, Grand Junction, Montrose and Silverton.
“We are really excited that U.S. Army leadership has allowed us to focus some of our training hours to thank our veterans and the healthcare workers and first responders caring for them during these difficult times,” State Army Aviation Officer U.S. Army Col. William Gentle said.
“This Memorial Day is unique but no less important than any other in our nation’s history. We must never forget those who have sacrificed so much to keep this great nation free.”
Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:
Route 1
08:30 am – Buckley AFB
08:45 am – Centennial Airport, Centennial
10:00 am – J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker
10:10 am – Highlands Ranch
10:15am – Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood
10:20am – Arvada
10:15am – Thornton
10:35am – Denver
10:45am – Centennial Airport
Route 2
10:55am – Centennial Airport
11:30am – Colorado Springs
12:00pm – Buckley AFB
Route 3
09:00am – HAATS
09:25am – Rifle
09:50am – Grand Junction
10:15am – Montrose/ Fuel
11:30am – Depart Montrose
12:00pm – Silverton
12:25pm – Gunnision
01:00pm – HAATS