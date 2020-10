DENVER (KDVR) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has overseen some of the most tumultuous moments in modern Colorado election history. She's also overseen her department's most cash-infused years to date.

Local and national media shone a spotlight on Griswold on Oct. 1, when she Tweeted that the national media should hold back election night results. She has since apologized and deleted her tweets.