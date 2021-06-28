Colorado Music Festival is back for in-person concerts at Chautauqua Auditorium

The Colorado Music Festival begins their summer concert season of orchestral and chamber music July 1st at the historic Chautauqua auditorium.

The Festival features world-class musicians from around the country who arrive in Boulder to perform as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of Peter Oundjian. Additionally, 17 guest artists, three internationally acclaimed string quartets and three guest conductors will perform throughout the season.

CMF is offering a remote viewing experience for the 2021 Colorado Music Festival with a selection of the performances available via live streaming. For a full list of live-streaming performances and to purchase all tickets, visit https://coloradomusicfestival.org/.