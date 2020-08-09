Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for threatening to kill a New Mexico state official and an attorney with a law firm in connection with a fraud case.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Andrew Graham of Snowmass, Colo., had pleaded guilty to sending interstate communications threatening to killing someone and was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico says Graham falsely believed an official with the state Department of Regulation and Licensing and a lawyer with a private law firm were complicit in his losing trust fund money in a fraud case.