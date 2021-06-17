Colorado man pleads guilty to hate crime in stabbing of Black man

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon says Nolan Levi Strauss pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.

Court documents say on Dec. 21, 2019, a man was sitting in a booth at an Arby’s restaurant in Ontario, Oregon, when Strauss approached the man from behind and stabbed him twice in the neck.

Documents say he told a worker afterward that he doesn’t like Black people. Documents say the man was flown to Idaho for emergency surgery.

