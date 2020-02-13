Colorado man living in Vietnam involved in serious moped crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The family of a Colorado man is desperately trying to bring him home after he was involved in a serious crash in Vietnam.

Kyle Johnson moved to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam nine months ago to teach English.

“He absolutely loves it. He loves traveling. He loves the people. He loves the culture,” Kyle’s sister Karissa Cardenas told FOX31.

According to Cardenas, her brother was riding his moped over the weekend when he crashed. She says he may have been looking at his GPS at the time of the accident. It is unclear what he collided with.

“He actually called me after it happened,” Cardenas said. “I just saw him on the ground on video chat…Some guys put him in a truck and took him to the hospital.”

According to Cardenas, Kyle sustained “life-threatening injuries” in the crash.

“We found out one of his kidneys will never work again and his liver is damaged and his other kidney is super weak,” she said. “If they didn’t get him to the hospital, he would have died because his kidneys stopped working completely.”

Cardenas says Kyle was admitted to a public hospital in Vietnam, but that she is worried about the quality of care her brother is receiving.

“They don’t really treat you unless you’re paying and you pay up front,” she said.

Since Kyle was too weak from his injuries to pay his bill, Cardenas says the hospital stopped providing him care. She says they resumed a basic level of care when another sibling arrived in Vietnam to pay the hospital.

“They just kind of put him in a bed and left,” she said.

According to Cardenas, Kyle is not on any heart monitors or other medical equipment to keep track of his health. She says he has not been given pillows or blankets and that the hospital has no air conditioning, despite 80-degree temperatures.

“The fact that they’re doing just the bare minimum to keep him alive is super scary,” she said.

The family is now hoping to get him put on a medical flight back to the United States or another place near Vietnam with better hospitals, like Singapore.

Cardenas says the family was quoted $100,000 for a medical flight from Vietnam to the U.S.

“That’s an outrageous number, so we’re trying to look at all our options and maybe get some medical advice too,” she said.

They started a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay for the emergency medical costs.

“I know he’s scared and it’s just hard because he’s a really tough guy,” Cardenas said.

It is unclear if Kyle has any travel health insurance. There are travel insurance options that cover medical evacuations in emergency situations.