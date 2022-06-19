BUFFALO, N.Y. (KDVR) — For the first time since 2006, the Colorado Mammoth are champions.

Saturday night, the Mammoth tamed the Buffalo Bandits 10-8 in a winner-takes-all best-of-three National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals.

The Mammoth were led by forward Zed Williams, who scored a game-high four goals. Colorado goaltender Dillon Ward made 55 saves in the series clincher to set a league record for a championship game. Ward was named the Most Valuable Player.

Colorado is a perfect 2-0 in the championship series. Their first championship in 2006 was also against the Bandits.