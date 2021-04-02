Colorado leaders react to car attack at US Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — One US Capitol police officer is dead and another is in the hospital after a man driving a vehicle smashed into one of the gates at the building and then apparently chased an officer with a knife.
That suspect was shot and killed be police at the scene and no motive for the attack has been released at the time.
Lawmakers have not been in session this week, but many staff members remained at the Capitol to continue working. The building was placed on lockdown for several hours.
Below you will find reaction from Colorado’s elected officials serving in the US House of Representatives and senate: