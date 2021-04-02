Colorado leaders react to car attack at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The US Capital is seen as National Guard and US Capitol Police stand guard on February 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump faces a single article of impeachment that accuses him of incitement of insurrection on the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — One US Capitol police officer is dead and another is in the hospital after a man driving a vehicle smashed into one of the gates at the building and then apparently chased an officer with a knife.

That suspect was shot and killed be police at the scene and no motive for the attack has been released at the time.

Lawmakers have not been in session this week, but many staff members remained at the Capitol to continue working. The building was placed on lockdown for several hours.

Below you will find reaction from Colorado’s elected officials serving in the US House of Representatives and senate:

Our office is closely monitoring the situation involving @CapitolPolice officers earlier this afternoon.



My thoughts and prayers are with the officers and their loved ones while we continue to learn more details. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 2, 2021

God bless the brave men and women of our Capitol Police. I am grateful for all of the first responders who are responding to today’s incident at the Capitol.



I will continue to monitor the situation, my staff and interns are safe and accounted for. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 2, 2021

Heartbroken to learn that a Capitol Police Officer has been killed today in the line of duty.



My thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, the injured officer, and the entire USCP department.https://t.co/qWkXYmHWu2 — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) April 2, 2021

This is a devastating loss for the @CapitolPolice and everyone on Capitol Hill. My heart goes out to the family of the officer who was killed and the officer who's in the hospital. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) April 2, 2021