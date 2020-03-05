Colorado Lawmakers give colleges athletes the OK to get paid

DENVER (KDVR) — A bill headed to Governor Jared Polis’ desk Thursday would allow student athletes to get paid for their name, image and likeness.

Colorado lawmakers passed the bill in the House in a 55 to 9 vote on Wednesday. It was previously approved in the Senate. If signed by Governor Polis, it becomes law and will go into effect January 1, 2023.

The bill allows college athletes to be compensated without surrendering scholarships and to hire attorneys or others to negotiate with outside parties on their behalf.

Any commercial or endorsement contracts must not conflict with deals already reached by students’ university or college teams. The bill also reiterates that schools cannot pay any recruiting prospects.

In California in the fall, lawmakers passed a similar measure. In response, the NCAA, which governs almost all of the U.S.’s college sports, voted to allow students to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Similar proposals are currently being considered in New York, Florida and Illinois.