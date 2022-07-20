With the sizzle of summer temperatures, you might want to cool off at a lake. Travel journalist and meteorologist Jennifer Broome is constantly exploring Colorado and she joins us with her favorite aqua adventures you might want to consider.

Here’s are go to list from some that are near to the city and some that may require an adventure:

What’s a lake close to Denver?

Barr Lake State Park – One of Jennifer’s favorites year-round. The lake allows fishing and boating on the north half and there’s a nature preserve with boardwalks – one of best places in state to see eagles.



Rocky Mountain National Park is filled with beautiful and popular lakes like Bear Lake.

From an easy hike to a more challenging trip, here are her picks.

Easy: Lake Irene – Right off Trail Ridge Road close to Milner Pass, wonderful picnic area, 0.5-mile loop around lake.



More Challenging: Sandbeach Lake – In Wild Basin area of RMNP, 9-mile round trip hike with almost 2,000-foot elevation gain, no crowds, wide and sandy shoreline, camp, fish, and swim



What about a lake destination?

Grand Lake – Located on the west side of RMNP. Grand Lake is the deepest and largest natural lake in Colorado.



What’s a lesser-known lake destination?

Lake Isabel – in San Isabel National Forest between Rye and Beulah right on highway 165 along the extension of Frontier Pathways National Scenic Byway, in the Wet Mountains which are a sub-range of Sangre de Cristo Mountains – non-motorized boating, fishing, hiking.



What about hiking to a lake?

Easy – Lily Pad Lake in Silverthorne

Moderate – Whitney Lake near Vail

Hard – Cathedral Lake near Aspen



What if you don’t want to hike but still see alpine lakes?

UTV/OHV on Alpine Loop from Silverton – rent UTV in town, see Animas Forks, go over 2 passes, and see multiple pristine alpine lakes.

