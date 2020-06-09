Colorado House passes several COVID relief bills

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado House of Representatives passed six COVID relief bills on Tuesday including a proposal for a small business recovery loan fund, providing housing and utility assistance, and protecting against retaliation on workers who raise public health concerns.

“We came into these last few weeks of the legislative session vowing to pass legislation that helps Coloradans rebuild their lives as we recover from this pandemic, and today we’re delivering on that promise,” Representative Lisa Cutter said.

“Even though COVID-19 may not affect us all physically, every one of us is feeling the emotional effects of the pandemic,” Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet said.

The following passed on Tuesday:

HB20-1413: Small Business Recovery Loans

HB20-1410: Coronavirus Relief Funds for Housing Cash Assistance

HB20-1411: Coronavirus Relief Funds for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment

HB20-1412: Coronavirus Relief Funds for Utilities

HB20-1414: Protections Against Price Gouging

HB20-1415: Whistleblower Protection for Public Health Emergencies

The bills will now move on to the Senate for approval.