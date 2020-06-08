Colorado hot springs pools start welcoming visitors back

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — After being closed for a couple of months, hot springs pools across Colorado are starting to welcome visitors back.

Governor Polis’ updated safer-at-home guidelines allowed for developed hot springs in the state to re-open.

Like other businesses, they’ll have to operate at reduced capacity.

“All of our pools have a capacity limit on them,” said Shane Lucero, director of sales and marketing at the Springs Resort & Spa in Pagosa Springs.

Prior to last week, the Springs Resort & Spa was able to allow guests staying at the resort to use the pools under strict rules.

“The first thing we did was pay attention to the Governor’s order and we followed it strictly,” Lucero said.

Since the new guidelines were issued, the resort now allows members of the public to visit.

“We’re still going to limit the amount of people that can come in and go through at the same time,” Lucero said.

People who visit the Springs Resort won’t have to wear masks in the hot springs anymore, as long as they are socially distancing themselves from other groups.

The resort also added new staff members.

“We hired new positions. We hired sanitizers and they go around and wipe down every hard surface,” Lucero said.

The Springs Resort & Spa also has employees monitoring its pools to make sure people are staying distant. Inside the resort, guests are required to wear masks for safety.

“We do have staff that manages that and they’re walking around and checking it,” Lucero said. “To make sure everyone is feeling comfortable, that they’re being safe and that they’re having a fun time while visiting us”.

On Monday, Glenwood Hot Springs and Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs reopened to the public with new, safe guidelines.