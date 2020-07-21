Colorado hospitals analyze change in COVID-19 hospitalization rates

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. New data Monday shows 275 hospitalizations, 55 more than a week ago.

FOX31 Problem Solvers uncovered what this means hospital to hospital across our state.

Back in Mid April, at Colorado’s peak, there was 888 hospitalizations, a lot higher than 275. However, experts at our biggest health groups say where this graphic continues over the next week can be very important.

“I hope this is just a Fourth of July spike but we need to be prepared as we’ve seen in other neighboring states,” Dr. Stephen Cobb, the Denver chief medical officer for Centura Health, said.

“The question is, is this the beginning what happened back in March when it started this way and then it escalated, or this sort of a slow steady increase that we’ll see that will remain manageable,” Dr. Michelle Barron, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Colorado Hospital UCHealth said, adding “Or will it go back down? I think those are the things that remain definitely unknown.”

UCHealth hospitals are seeing almost 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations right now, double what they had just two weeks ago.

“Something we’re obviously monitoring incredibly closely but not at the 170 or so hospitalizations when we peaked months ago,” Dr. Barron said.

At Centura Health’s 17 hospitals, they saw 60 patients a day during the peak.

“Over the last two months, we’ve ranged between zero and four new admissions a day consistently and over the last week we’ve had four days where we’ve had eight and 10 new admissions.

HealthONE is tracking a little different trends.

“It’s actually fairly flat,” HealthOne Chief Nursing Executive Erica Rossitto said, adding “For the last couple of weeks, I’d say we’d been hovering around 40 to 50 patients and to put that in perspective back in our peak in April we’d have over 200 patients in our hospitals at any day.”

Rossitto says the kinds of COVID-19 cases are changing in their hospitals. currently, only 8% of their cases need ICU level care.

“They’re rebounding much faster, they’re requiring less hospitalization and they’re staying less days,” Rossitto said.

Each hospital group says they are much more prepared for a spike now than they were month ago with contingency plans and stock piles of PPE.

The hospitals want COVID and non-coved patients to feel confident and comfortable coming to any of their facilities.