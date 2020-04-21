Colorado High School Activities Association cancels spring season

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced the cancellation of spring activities and athletics for the 2020 season. The cancellation is due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hats are off to the many seniors that have shown maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics due to this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic,” Blanford-Green said in a letter to student participants, coaches, administrators, officials and school communities.

“The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten.”

Governor Polis’ “Safer at Home” guidelines include the cancellation of in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. The cancellation of the spring season aligns with the guidelines.

“Our fingers are now crossed and our hopes are that the Association will be able to conduct a fall season with some level of normalcy,” Blanford-Green said.

The CHSAA is now working on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond.

CHSAA joins more than 30 other state associations that have cancelled their spring season.

The CHSAA Board of Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and staff strongly recommend that federal and state guidelines are adhered to after June 1.

After June 1, all decisions regarding student and coach contact, virtual workouts, virtual tryouts and eighth-grade contact will be made at the local level.