Colorado health groups asking Sen. Gardner for PPE due to shortage caused by COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Personal protective equipment (PPE) is still in short supply in Colorado due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Public Interest Group (CoPIRG) and Denver Health Workers United have partnered with several other health groups asking Colorado Senator Cory Gardner to ensure the Senate’s next stimulus package establishes a central and transparent medical supply chain for the county. So far the federal government has largely left states to fend for themselves.

“We’re three months into this pandemic and health professionals still lack adequate personal protective equipment,” said Allison Conwell, CoPIRG Advocate.

“As states like Colorado reopen, cases could rise, and the glaring holes in the medical supply chain will only get wider if we don’t fix them now.”

The Medical Supply Transparency and Delivery Act, introduced by U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (WI) and Chris Murphy (CT), which would create a central, transparent system for obtaining and distributing medical supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Act also requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to plan for scaling up PPE production and optimizing distribution of testing supplies.