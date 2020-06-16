Colorado guide on risks and benefits of activities during the COVID-19 pandemic

(Getty Images) Family on summer vacation hiking trip in the mountains.People hiking on Emerald Lake Trail. People exploring Colorado mountains. Estes Park, Rocky Mountains National Park, Colorado, USA.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released a guide to help people understand the potential risks of travel, gyms, concerts, dining out and a variety of other optional activities.

“People need to be informed, then use their judgement to make individual decisions about what works best for them, their household members, and their communities,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE.

“We really need everyone’s help to contain COVID-19 in Colorado. We all need to have fewer interactions with fewer people while maintaining social distancing.”

The guide provides categories of activities, risk level, and recommendations including:

People should first consider whether they or the people they live with have any extra risk of serious illness from COVID-19

Whether the activity is indoors or outdoors

The group size

The amount of time spent doing the activity

Ways to make activities safer: wearing a face covering spending less time maintaining physical distance

